Heat up the competitive LEGO® Super Mario™ action with Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set (71364). This modular LEGO Super Mario playset features a sliding platform, Whomp figure guarding a P Switch (found only in this set!) and a brick-built, shell-shaped system to topple the Lava Bubble figure. It's the ideal gift toy for kids who own the LEGO® Mario™ figure found in the Adventures with Mario Starter Course (71360). The free LEGO Super Mario app has intuitive Instructions PLUS, featuring cool viewing tools to help build this module. It also offers suggestions for creative ways to build, rebuild and play, and is a safe platform for kids to share ideas with other Mario fans. Mario Unlimited! Great for competitions with friends and family or solo gameplay, collectible LEGO Super Mario toy playsets bring a unique, family-favorite character into the real world. The Starter Course, Expansion Sets and Power-Up Packs let fans construct their own levels for unlimited creative fun.

Model:71364