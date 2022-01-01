Builders can add a challenging Soda Jungle level to the LEGO® Super Mario™ universe with this Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set (71381). A brilliant gift toy for trend-setting kids, it features Bramball and Chain Chomp figures for LEGO® Mario™ (figure not included) to defeat, a jumping platform to knock the Chain Chomp out of the way, and a Coin Block that offers players extra digital coin rewards. (Note: the 71360 Starter Course set is needed for interactive play.)

Cool app

A free LEGO Super Mario app is available for this set. It has intuitive tools to aid construction, inspiration for ways to build and play, and it offers a safe forum for kids to share their creations.

Endless possibilities

Collectible LEGO Super Mario toy playsets offer a new way to play, in the real world, with an iconic character. Great for competitions with friends or solo play, the Starter Course and Expansion Sets, plus Power-Up Packs, allow fans to build their own levels for unlimited creative fun.

Kids can add a leaping challenge in the Soda Jungle to their LEGO® Super Mario™ Starter Course and compete with friends with this fun-packed Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set (71381).