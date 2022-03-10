Give kids aged 6+ everything they need to enjoy for action-packed ninja adventures with Kai’s Fire Dragon EVO (71762) buildable playset. The dragon toy features a posable jaw, head, tail and legs and can also be upgraded twice to make it bigger, stronger and quicker. This ninja playset includes 3 minifigures: Kai armed with a sword, Boa Destructor controlling a shooting drone, and Cobra Mechanic with a jetpack and a gun that fires out a chain. New for January 2022, when kids defeat the ninja enemies and complete their mission they are rewarded with a collectible banner.NINJAGO toys have the power to lure kids away from their screens and into an all-consuming world of fantasy action. Here they can team up with their brave ninja heroes to battle villains with a stunning collection of building sets including boats, mechs and training temples.

Battles in the sky – This dragon toy features a posable head, tail, jaw, legs and a saddle for kids to place Kai when he has aerial clashes with the snake warriors