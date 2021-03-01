Let youngsters learn to build and role-play with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Resistance X-wing (75297) for ages 4 and up. A simple-to-build version of the starfighter from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this awesome building toy has wings that fold out for flight and in for landing. The Poe Dameron LEGO® minifigure, which comes with a blaster pistol, fits in the X-wing’s opening cockpit and there is space behind for the BB-8 droid LEGO® figure.

Instructions PLUS

Check out interactive Instructions PLUS, available in the free LEGO® Building Instructions app. It has cool zoom and rotate viewing tools to make building this starfighter even more rewarding for kids.

Welcome to 4+LEGO!

Star Wars 4+ buildable toy playsets give younger kids aged 4 and up the best introduction to LEGO® building and the Star Wars saga. With Starter Brick bases to help them, they can construct vehicles, buildings and more - on their own, or with assistance from an older sibling or adult - and get playing fast.