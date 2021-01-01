Children will love teaming up with The Mandalorian and a Tusken Raider for desert missions with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Trouble on Tatooine set (75299). It features The Mandalorian’s speeder bike with a LEGO minifigure seat and saddlebag for the Child to sit in, plus a buildable Tusken hut and a new, missile-shooting ballista for the Tusken Raider. This awesome kids' building toy includes The Mandalorian and Tusken Raider LEGO minifigures, a LEGO figure of the Child (affectionately known as Baby Yoda), plus cool weapons to inspire hours of role-play fun. A great gift idea for young Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans, it comes with clear instructions so even LEGO first-timers can enjoy the building experience.Kids can recreate scenes from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 and play out their own speeder-bike-riding, missile-shooting battle stories with this Trouble on Tatooine (75299) building toy.