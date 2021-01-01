Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
75301 LEGO® Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
474 pcUPC: 0067341934072
Purchase Options
Product Details
Children become heroes in their own epic stories with this cool LEGO® brick version of Luke Skywalker’s X-wing Fighter (75301) from the classic Star Wars™ trilogy. It’s packed with authentic details to delight fans, including an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit with space behind for R2-D2, wings that can be switched to attack position at the touch of a button, retractable landing gear and 2 spring-loaded shooters.
- This awesome building toy for kids features: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures, each with weapons, including Luke’s lightsaber, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure.
- The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999.
- LEGO Star Wars is now its most successful theme with fun gift ideas for creative kids, and adults too.
- Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars™ trilogy with this awesome building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO® brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter (75301).