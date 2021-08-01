Open up a galaxy of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 adventures for fans with this LEGO® brick-built model of the Imperial Light Cruiser (75315). It features a bridge that doubles as a handle for flying, 2 rotating turrets with spring-loaded shooters, plus 2 mini TIE Fighters and a launcher. A hatch gives easy access to the cabin which has a hologram table and storage for the electrobinoculars and other accessory elements. Battle play: This premium-quality set comes with 5 LEGO minifigures: The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon and a Dark Trooper, plus a LEGO figure of the Child (Grogu), affectionately known as Baby Yoda. Cool weapons include The Mandalorian’s Amban phase-pulse blaster and spear and Moff Gideon’s darksaber for hero vs. villain play. LEGO Star Wars™ fun: A top gift idea for trend-setting kids and any fan, the set comes with step-by-step building instructions. Explore the entire LEGO Star Wars range to find other construction sets that will delight all ages.

