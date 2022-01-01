Let young fans build their own army and recreate Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back action with the Snowtrooper Battle Pack (75320). It features 4 LEGO minifigures with assorted blaster weapons, a buildable Imperial Hoth speeder bike, stud-shooting E-Web heavy repeating blaster and snow trench with extra ammunition. This building toy makes an awesome little gift or reward for creative kids aged 6 and up, to boost their collection of Snowtroopers and add new play possibilities to their other LEGO Star Wars sets. Digital building tools This set comes with step-by-step building instructions. And check out digital instructions on the LEGO Building Instructions app, with zoom and rotate viewing tools to enhance the experience. Creative fun The LEGO Group has been creating brick-built versions of iconic Star Wars starships, vehicles, locations and characters for over two decades. There is a huge array of buildable models for play and display that will excite fans all ages.

Mini builds – An Imperial Hoth speeder bike (which also combines with the 75313 AT-AT set), stud-shooting E-Web heavy repeating blaster and a snow trench with extra ammunition