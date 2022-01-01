LEGO® Harry Potter™ 4 Privet Drive (75968) takes kids into one of the most infamous houses in all the Harry Potter movies. Harry Potter fans will have endless fun with Harry, Ron Weasley™, Dudley Dursley, Vernon Dursley, Petunia Dursley and Dobby™ minifigures. They'll enjoy imaginative play all over the fully equipped 2-story house, including locating Harry's secret cupboard under the stairs and activating the flood of Hogwarts™ acceptance letters through the letter box. The magical excitement continues outdoors when Ron appears at the upstairs window with the flying Ford Anglia. Kids open the trunk to attach a chain to its hook and, very soon, the window is dragged off and Harry escapes! Choosing the best Harry Potter gift. If you're looking for the best children's toy, LEGO Harry Potter gifts offer endless imaginative fun with collectible minifigures and amazing features.

Kids can recreate all the incredible events that happen at the Dursley’s family home in Privet Drive and, with so many minifigures and fun features to inspire them, create endless Harry Potter™ adventures of their own.

