This versatile superhero gift partners kids with Miles Morales - the Spider-Man with the electric-shock webs – for endless adventures battling super villains and saving the world. Whenever more size and power is required, kids place the Miles Morales minifigure into the cockpit of his mighty mech. The movable mech’s super-sized electro-web is the perfect way for kids to zap villains as they relive favorite movie scenes and battle other mechs in their collection. For extra fun, the downloadable LEGO Building Instructions app includes digital Instructions PLUS, which allows kids to zoom, rotate and visualize their playset as they build.

