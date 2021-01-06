Let kids control a unique superhero clash involving 3 iconic Marvel characters, with LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man: Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage (76173).



Amazing, blazing Marvel megastars!

Young superheroes are in for non-stop, red-hot action and adventure when teenage web-slinger Spider-Man and super villain Carnage come together with walking-inferno Ghost Rider and his flame-covered, 3-stud shooter supercharger-equipped car. This fun-packed playset will provide kids with endless excitement and entertainment as they build, play out and display scenes with the thrilling trio. For extra creative fun, the downloadable LEGO Building Instructions app includes digital Instructions PLUS, which allows kids to zoom, rotate and visualize their playset as they build.