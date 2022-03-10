LEGO® Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (76191) is a challenging construction project that rewards the builder with an impressive display piece that perfectly evokes Marvel’s captivating style. Collectible Marvel movie model: This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed. With movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base, this golden gauntlet provides an engrossing construction challenge and a finished model that will captivate all who see it. LEGO brick model-making kits: Escape the busy world and immerse yourself in the relaxing pleasure of adult LEGO building sets, perfect for anyone with an interest in creative construction or comic-book culture.

The stunning, build-and-display LEGO® Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (76191) captures forever the captivating style of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies.