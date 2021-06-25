Young witches and wizards will enjoy endless magical fun with LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™: Fluffy Encounter (76387). This reconfigurable playset features favorite characters, familiar locations and a 3-headed dog for 3 times the fun! Authentic Hogwarts adventures with Fluffy: Put Harry Potter magic into kids’ hands with 3 popular minifigures – Harry Potter, Ron Weasley™ and Hermione Granger™ – and Fluffy, the giant, 3-headed Hogwarts dog. Fluffy’s legs can be placed into a range of positions and each of the 3 movable heads shows a different expression. The set comprises 5 separate modules that connect in a variety of ways: a large room with a trap door; magic-practice room; rooftop; balcony room; and a room containing the tangled tentacles of the Devil’s Snare plant. There are other surprises too: an exclusive, golden, anniversary Hermione Granger minifigure, 2 random wizard card tiles, and the chance to add more rooms to create an entire Hogwarts Castle model.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™: Fluffy Encounter (76387) has everything a Harry Potter fan could want: favorite characters, familiar Hogwarts locations and a thrilling, 3-headed dog.