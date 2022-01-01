The LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Chamber of Secrets (76389) playset is an impressive, collectible toy that is ideal for explorative play and display. Authentic movie details: This versatile set includes well-known rooms, enchanting features and familiar characters from the Harry Potter movies. The Great Hall contains 2 long tables, Dumbledore’s golden-owl lectern and authentic accessories, such as the sorting hat. Just like in the movies, the Chamber of Secrets has an iconic circular entrance and a large statue with an opening mouth, which reveals a corridor from where the Basilisk snake enters the room. 10 minifigures are included to inspire imaginative play-and-display possibilities: Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle, Colin Creevey, Justin Finch-Fletchley, Luna Lovegood™, Gilderoy Lockhart, Albus Dumbledore™, Professor Sinistra and Nearly Headless Nick. There are collectible treats too: an exclusive, golden, anniversary Voldemort™ minifigure and 6 random wizard card tiles.

This magical, modular system lets kids aged 9 and up continue adding rooms to create an entire Hogwarts™ Castle. Measures over 15.5" high, 15.5" wide and 4" deep and combines easily with other LEGO® Harry Potter™ sets for extra fun.