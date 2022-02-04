As Americas oldest pepper mill manufacturer Company has offered Americas professional and amateur chefs the finest pepper mills since 1940. Today pepper mills retain the quality that was first designed in the original pepper grinders back in the 40s. They are the most widely sold pepper mills to the Food Service or Restaurant Industry. Our market ranges from beginner cooks to Executive Chefs. The rich orange coordinates with many traditional and modern tableware items. Part of our new Autumn Hues collection of spice mills. Wood comes from Maine and fitted with a durable non-corroding mechanism. Assembled in USA. Manufactured to the Highest Quality Available. Design is stylish and innovative. Satisfaction Ensured. Great gift idea.