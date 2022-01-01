Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup cherry tomatoes (149 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 27

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.3g 0.38% Saturated Fat 0.04g 0.2% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.124g Monounsaturated Fat 0.046g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 7mg 0.3%

Total Carbohydrate 6g 2.18% Dietary Fiber 1.8g 6.43% Sugar 3.919g

Protein 1.3g

Calcium 15mg 2%

Copper 0.09mg 10%

Iron 0.4mg 2%

Magnesium 16mg 4%

Manganese 0.17mg 8%

Niacin 0.89mg 6%

Phosphorus 36mg 2%

Potassium 353mg 8%

Riboflavin 0.03mg 2%

Thiamin 0.06mg 6%

Vitamin A 1241mcg 140%

Vitamin C 20mg 20%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%

Vitamin E 1.2mg 8%

Vitamin K 12mcg 10%

Zinc 0.25mg 2%