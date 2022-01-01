Hover to Zoom
80 Acres Farms Fireworks Cherry Snacking TOMATOES
9 ozUPC: 0081757802225
Product Details
Super ripe and sweet, these snackable tomatoes are bursting with flavor you can’t resist. Pop. Savor. Repeat. 80 Acres Farms brings you the next generation of fresh delicious food – grown 100% pesticide free at a local eco-friendly indoor farm.
- No need to wash
- Picked fresh for full flavor
- Longer shelf life
- Sustainably grown
- Beyond Organic
- Pesticide-free
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup cherry tomatoes (149 g)
Amount per serving
Calories27
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.3g0.38%
Saturated Fat0.04g0.2%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.124g
Monounsaturated Fat0.046g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber1.8g6.43%
Sugar3.919g
Protein1.3g
Calcium15mg2%
Copper0.09mg10%
Iron0.4mg2%
Magnesium16mg4%
Manganese0.17mg8%
Niacin0.89mg6%
Phosphorus36mg2%
Potassium353mg8%
Riboflavin0.03mg2%
Thiamin0.06mg6%
Vitamin A1241mcg140%
Vitamin C20mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E1.2mg8%
Vitamin K12mcg10%
Zinc0.25mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cherry Tomatoes
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
