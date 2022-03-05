It is an undeniable fact that home appliances make life comfortable Browse our wide variety of hardware electrical and electronic items keeping quality and reliability in mind Our products are easy to use and make your everyday life much convenient and comfortable Features . 9 x 9 in Nonstick Surface Steel Square Cake Pan 12 Cups. Designed to be reliable durable and attractive. Ease of assembly use and maintenance Specifications . Size 9 x 9 in