99 Brand Apples Liqueur
50 mLUPC: 0008800403494
Product Details
99 Brand is a 99 proof full flavor shot. It combines bold flavors with high proof, giving consumers a great tasting intense shot. Big, explosive tastes that capture the essence of consumer favorites - extreme flavor in every shot.
It's classic! Sweet, succulent, and intensely apple.
- 99 Brand delivers bold flavor in every shot
- 99 will create a flavor frenzy whether you enjoy it as a chilled shot, on the rocks, or mixed
- Top off your hard seltzer for an added flavor explosion
- 99 proof full flavor shot
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.127 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizePer 1.5 Fluid Ounce
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate0g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grain
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
