9Lives Chicken & Beef Favorites Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
9Lives Chicken & Beef Favorites Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
9Lives Chicken & Beef Favorites Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
9Lives Chicken & Beef Favorites Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
9Lives Chicken & Beef Favorites Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

9Lives Chicken & Beef Favorites Wet Cat Food Variety Pack

24 ct / 5.5 ozUPC: 0007910051152
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

Indulge your cat with every tender bite of 9Lives Poultry and Beef Favorites Variety Pack cat food. Three decadent varieties feature soft, hearty cuts made with real beef, poultry, or fish in a savory gravy for the taste they love with the nutrition they need for a long, healthy life.