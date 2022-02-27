9Lives Daily Essentials Dry Cat Food
Product Details
Give your cat the flavors of salmon, chicken, and beef with 9Lives Daily Essentials cat food. Our delicious formula helps support heart health, clear vision, strong muscles, and healthy skin and coat. It's the great taste they want with the balanced nutrition they need to help provide a long, healthy life.
- 100% complete and balanced nutrition for all cat life stages
- Omega 3 fatty acids help promote healthy skin and coat
- High quality protein helps support strong muscle growth
- Taurine helps maintain heart and vision health
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Whole Ground Corn, Chicken By-product Meal, Soybean Meal, Corn Gluten Meal, Beef Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Whole Wheat, Meat & Bone Meal, Animal Digest, Salmon Meal, Phosphoric Acid, Salt, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Choline Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin, Vitamin A Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source of Vitamin K Activity), Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Biotin), Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganous Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Red 40, Taurine, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, BHA (Used As A Preservative), Blue 1, Blue 2, Rosemary Extract.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More