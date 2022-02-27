Unprepared

Ingredients

Whole Ground Corn, Chicken By-product Meal, Soybean Meal, Corn Gluten Meal, Beef Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Whole Wheat, Meat & Bone Meal, Animal Digest, Salmon Meal, Phosphoric Acid, Salt, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Choline Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin, Vitamin A Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source of Vitamin K Activity), Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Biotin), Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganous Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Red 40, Taurine, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, BHA (Used As A Preservative), Blue 1, Blue 2, Rosemary Extract.

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

