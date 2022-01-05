Hover to Zoom
9Lives Hearty Cuts Beef Chicken in Gravy Wet Cat Food
24 ct / 5.5 ozUPC: 1007910000325
Delight them at dinner with 9Lives Hearty Cuts With Real Beef & Chicken In Gravy cat food. It’s a delicious meal of hearty cuts made with real beef and chicken in a savory gravy for the taste they love and the nutrition they need for a long, healthy life.
- 100% complete nutrition for kittens and adult maintenance
- Made with real beef and chicken
- Thick cuts in savory sauce