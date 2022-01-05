9Lives Hearty Cuts Chicken and Fish Wet Cat Food Case
Product Details
Delight them at dinner with 9Lives Hearty Cuts With Real Chicken & Fish In Gravy cat food. It’s a delicious meal of hearty cuts made with real chicken & fish in a savory gravy for the taste they love and the balanced nutrition they need for a long, healthy life.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water Sufficient for Processing, Meat By-products, Chicken, Fish, Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Modified Food Starch, Natural Flavor, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Soy Flour, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Glycine, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Choline Chloride, Bone Phosphate, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, Vitamin A Supplement, D-calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Biotin), Taurine, Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganous Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Iron Oxide (Color)
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More