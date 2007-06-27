A.C. Grace Unique E Softgels Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

A.C. Grace Unique E Softgels

120 ctUPC: 0089461200110
Purchase Options

Product Details

The proprietary Unique E formula is devoid of all fillers, additives, wheat, gluten or soy oil,and provides 400 IU d-alpha tocopherol and is extra-high in the total tocopherol complex, especially d-gamma tocopherol.The tocopherols are in their optimum portions to deliver the highest biological activity and maximum health benefits such as promoting healthy circulation and inhibiting the oxidation of lipids.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin E , Proprietary Blend ( D-gamma Tocopherol , D-delta Tocopherol and D-beta Tocopherol ) , Gelatin , Glycerol , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More