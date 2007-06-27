A.C. Grace Unique E Softgels
Product Details
The proprietary Unique E formula is devoid of all fillers, additives, wheat, gluten or soy oil,and provides 400 IU d-alpha tocopherol and is extra-high in the total tocopherol complex, especially d-gamma tocopherol.The tocopherols are in their optimum portions to deliver the highest biological activity and maximum health benefits such as promoting healthy circulation and inhibiting the oxidation of lipids.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin E , Proprietary Blend ( D-gamma Tocopherol , D-delta Tocopherol and D-beta Tocopherol ) , Gelatin , Glycerol , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More