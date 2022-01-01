From a brand trusted for over 80 years, A+D® First Aid Ointment provides gentle and effective solutions to protect your skin. Different from cream and lotion, this ointment forms a thick, protective barrier to help protect your cracked hands and feet and helps soothe dry skin. It is even useful during cold weather to help protect skin, face and lips from drying effects of wind and cold weather. The ointment also helps protect minor cuts, scrapes and burns. A+D First Aid Ointment is a smart addition to your collection of skincare products. Use as directed.