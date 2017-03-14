Hover to Zoom
A La Maison French Liquid Soap Pure Coconut
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0081725201120
Purchase Options
Product Details
What makes our A LA Maison ("Just like Home" in French) so uniquely different from other liquid soaps?
Our traditional recipe dates back to 1828 in France when Marseille soap masters developed the famous French milled process. A slow cooking and purifying process which transforms 100% natural vegetable oils into glycerin rich, smooth, lathering soaps, softer to the skin than other liquid soaps also known as detergents.
- Traditional French Milled
- Long Lasting and Lathering
- For Hand & Body
- No SLS, Parabens or Phthalates
- 100% Vegetable Oil
- Cruelty Free, Biodegradable