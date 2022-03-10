Hover to Zoom
A La Maison Lavender Flowers Soap
4 ct/3.5 ozUPC: 0081725201010
Product Details
What makes our A la Maison ("Just like Home" in French) so uniquely different from other soaps? Our traditional recipe dates back to 1828 in French when Marseille soap masters developed the famous French milled process, resulting into a rich, smooth, lathering, softer bar soap.
- Ultra Moisturizing with Shea Butter & Olive Oil
- Imported Soap from France For Hand & Body
- Traditional French Milled
- 100% Vegetable Oils
- No SLS, Parabens or Phthalates
- Long Lasting and Lathering
- Cruelty Free, Biodegradable