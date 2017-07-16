Hover to Zoom
A La Maison Oat Milk Soap Bars
4 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0081725201008
Purchase Options
Product Details
What makes our A La Maison ("Just like home" in French) so uniquely different from other soaps? Our traditional recipe dates back to 1928 in France when Marseille soap masters developed the famous French milled process, resulting into a rich, smooth, lathering, softer bar soap.
Benefits:
- Ultra Moisturizing with Shea Butter & Argon Oil
- Imported Soap from France For Hair & Body
- Traditional French Milled
- 100% Vegetable Oils
- No SLS, Parabens or Phthalates
- For Hand & Body
- Long Lasting and Lathering
- Cruelty Free, Biodegradable