A La Orden™ Traditional Red Enchilada Sauce
10 ozUPC: 0001111087671
Product Details
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Dried Red Chile Peppers, Garlic Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Salt, Soybean Oil, Spices, Sugar, Yeast Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
