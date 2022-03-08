A&W Cream Soda Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
A&W Cream Soda Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
A&W Cream Soda Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
A&W Cream Soda Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
A&W Cream Soda Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

A&W Cream Soda

12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0007800005416
Purchase Options

Product Details

Treat yourself to the All-American classic A&W Cream Soda. A&W Cream Soda is caffeine free, and is made with the delicious creamy and smooth taste of vanilla. It is the perfect special treat to have at your next family night. A&W Cream Soda has become the standard for cream soda drinks. This rich and frothy treat is best enjoyed in an ice-cold mug or with vanilla ice cream for a delicious cream float that the entire family can enjoy. Make your day or your family night a little bit sweeter with the taste of A&W Cream Soda.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate46g16.73%
Sugar46g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Caramel Color, Citric Acid, Yucca Extract, Natural and Artificial Flavors

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More