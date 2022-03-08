A&W Cream Soda
Product Details
Treat yourself to the All-American classic A&W Cream Soda. A&W Cream Soda is caffeine free, and is made with the delicious creamy and smooth taste of vanilla. It is the perfect special treat to have at your next family night. A&W Cream Soda has become the standard for cream soda drinks. This rich and frothy treat is best enjoyed in an ice-cold mug or with vanilla ice cream for a delicious cream float that the entire family can enjoy. Make your day or your family night a little bit sweeter with the taste of A&W Cream Soda.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Caramel Color, Citric Acid, Yucca Extract, Natural and Artificial Flavors
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More