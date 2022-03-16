Hover to Zoom
A&W Cream Soda
2 LUPC: 0007800005446
Caffeine-free and made with the deliciously creamy and smooth taste of vanilla, it’s the perfect way to enjoy family nights.
- CLASSIC CREAM SODA: Classic American soft drink made with the deliciously creamy and smooth taste of vanilla
- CAFFEINE FREE: Sweet treat doesn’t contain caffeine so you can enjoy it day or night
- DECADENT TREAT: Whether you’re enjoying a full, delicious meal or digging into a sweet dessert, pop open an A&W Cream Soda and make it a 100% truly decadent experience
- FAMILY FUN: Make Family Night more fun with the great taste of A&W Cream Soda
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate46g16.73%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Caramel Color, Citric Acid, Yucca Extract, Natural and Artificial Flavors.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
