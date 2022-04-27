A&W Root Beer Mini Cans Perspective: front
A&W Root Beer Mini Cans Perspective: back
A&W Root Beer Mini Cans Perspective: left
A&W Root Beer Mini Cans Perspective: right
A&W Root Beer Mini Cans Perspective: bottom
A&W Root Beer Mini Cans

6 cans / 7.5 fl ozUPC: 0007800000197
Located in AISLE 15

Treat yourself to the All-American classic flavor with A&W Root Beer. A&W Root Beer is caffeine free, and is made with the signature delicious sweet and smooth taste of vanilla. It is the perfect special treat to have at your next family night. A&W Root Beer has become the standard for root beer drinks. This rich and frothy treat is best enjoyed in an ice-cold mug or with vanilla ice cream for a delicious cream float that the entire family can enjoy. Make your day or your family night a little bit sweeter with the taste of A&W Root Beer.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Sugar27g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Quillaia Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

