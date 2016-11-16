Hover to Zoom
A&W Root Beer Mini Cans
10 cans / 7.5 fl ozUPC: 0007800003389
Enjoy the sweet taste of an American classic with A&W Root Beer. This rich, creamy, and caffeine-free root beer is a timeless treat.
- ROOT BEER: Classic American root beer with a sweet, indulgent taste and smooth, creamy finish
- CAFFEINE FREE: Sweet treat doesn’t contain caffeine so you can enjoy it day or night
- ICE CREAM FLOATS: There’s nothing that can top a classic A&W Root Beer Float unless you prefer a Campfire, Brownie Sundae, or Salted Caramel version.
- FAMILY FUN: Make Family Night more fun with the great taste of A&W Root Beer
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Natural and Artificial Flavvors, Quillaia Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
