A&W Root Beer Soda
Product Details
Enjoy the sweet taste of an American classic with A&W Root Beer. This rich, creamy, and caffeine-free root beer is a timeless treat that has been a family favorite for over 100 years since it was first sold at a roadside stand in Lodi, California in 1919. Family nights just aren’t the same without the sweet taste of A&W Root Beer. Whether you’re watching a movie, enjoying a board game, or simply enjoying the great outdoors gathered around a campfire, A&W Root Beer makes the night that much sweeter. Although you can easily enjoy it all by itself in a frosty mug, nothing quite beats the taste of an A&W Root Beer Float. Just drop in a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream into the mug before filling it to the rim. Pop in a paper straw to complete the look before taking a sip of 100% pure joy. For a truly decadent experience, try the Campfire, Brownie Sundae, or Salted Caramel variations found at RootBeer.com. No matter how you float, you can’t go wrong with an A&W Root Beer!
- ROOT BEER: Classic American root beer with a sweet, indulgent taste and smooth, creamy finish
- CAFFEINE FREE: Sweet treat doesn’t contain caffeine so you can enjoy it day or night
- ICE CREAM FLOATS: There’s nothing that can top a classic A&W Root Beer Float unless you prefer a Campfire, Brownie Sundae, or Salted Caramel version.
- FAMILY FUN: Make Family Night more fun with the great taste of A&W Root Beer
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Quillaia Extract.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More