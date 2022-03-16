A&W Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda Perspective: front
A&W Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda Perspective: back
A&W Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda Perspective: left
A&W Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda Perspective: right
A&W Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda

12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0007800005316
Located in AISLE 15

Product Details

Treat yourself to a deliciously refreshing American classic with Zero A&W Root Beer. Zero A&W Root Beer is made with the sweet and smooth taste of vanilla. It has zero calories, plus it's caffeine free. It is the perfect special treat to have at your next family night. A&W has become the standard in root beer soft drinks, and it's best when enjoyed in an ice-cold mug or with vanilla ice cream for a delicious root beer float that the entire family can enjoy. Make your day or family night a little bit sweeter with the rich and flavorful taste of Zero A&W Root Beer.

  • Caffeine Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Malic Acid, Quillaia Extract

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
