Toys play a crucial part in development of a child. Toys as simple as wooden blocks or numbered puzzle develops cognitive and physical skills. Complex puzzles remote control cars bubble guns helps learn and analyse cause effects and spatial relationships. Babies tend to play more and more with such toys and make themselves happy. Childrens attitude towards their toys nurtures them big way.

. This abacus incorporates colors and geometric shaped solid blocks. This toy supports both physical and intellectual development such as improved attention and logical reasoning. The solid blocks help to improve dexterity. Includes 15 pieces 1 Base and 20 activity cards