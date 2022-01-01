The Abbeville 61-Piece Flatware Set by is a absolute must-have in any household. This stylish set aligns simplicity with elegant design. It comes fully complete to serve up to 12 people, making it a ideal for entertaining guests and hosting parties. The high quality stainless steel will withstand corrosion and stains for long lasting mirror polish flatware. It conveniently comes with a wire mesh tray for ultimate functionality with added flair. Includes twelve salad forks, twelve dinner forks, twelve dinner knives, twelve dinner spoons, twelve teaspoons and one wire mesh caddy.