Understanding the fundamental difference between food and nutrition is the key ingredient in our mission to create high-quality pet food. Working with a team of nutritionists and food scientists, Abound® dog foods were developed to go above and beyond standard pet foods. What makes Abound different is the natural, high-quality ingredients that go into our food, and that we prepare our food in a way that naturally delivers optimal nutrition for dogs. Abound Chicken Dinner with Vegetables Puppy Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by The AAFCO dog food nutrient profiles for growth, including growth of large sized dogs (70 lbs. or more as an adult).