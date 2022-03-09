Abound Chicken & Vegetable Stew with Brown Rice in Gravy Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Abound Chicken & Vegetable Stew with Brown Rice in Gravy Wet Dog Food
Abound Chicken & Vegetable Stew with Brown Rice in Gravy Wet Dog Food

5.3 ozUPC: 0001111083359
Product Details

Tasty morsels of chicken in gravy are mixed with nutrient-rich brown rice, peas, and carrots for a meal your dog will crave. Because Abound cares about your dog as much as you do, Abound only includes the best ingredients - no corn, no wheat, no soy, no by-products, and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

  • Healthy, Natural Food Blends that Dogs Inherently Crave
  • Natural Dog Food With Added Vitamins, Minerals & Taurine
  • Recipes Includes Real Chicken, Brown Rice, Peas, and Carrots
  • No Wheat, Corn, or Soy
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Preservatives
  • No Animal By-Products
  • Partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society