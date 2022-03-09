Hover to Zoom
Abound Chicken & Vegetable Stew with Brown Rice in Gravy Wet Dog Food
5.3 ozUPC: 0001111083359
Product Details
Tasty morsels of chicken in gravy are mixed with nutrient-rich brown rice, peas, and carrots for a meal your dog will crave. Because Abound cares about your dog as much as you do, Abound only includes the best ingredients - no corn, no wheat, no soy, no by-products, and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
- Healthy, Natural Food Blends that Dogs Inherently Crave
- Natural Dog Food With Added Vitamins, Minerals & Taurine
- Recipes Includes Real Chicken, Brown Rice, Peas, and Carrots
- No Wheat, Corn, or Soy
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Preservatives
- No Animal By-Products
- Partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society