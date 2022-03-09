ABOUND® Grain Free Lamb Chickpea & Squash Jerky Bites Dog Treats Perspective: front
ABOUND® Grain Free Lamb Chickpea & Squash Jerky Bites Dog Treats

12 ozUPC: 0001111081277
Product Details

The Grain Free Difference

ABOUND® Grain-Free recipes are protein-rich and feature easy-to-digest carbohydrates, with none of the grains that some dogs can find difficult to digest.

  • Adult Dog & Puppy
  • With Added Vitamins, Minerals and Other Trace Elements Natural Dog Treats
  • Healthy Food Blends that Dogs Inherently Crave
  • Grain Free
  • Real Lamb is the #1 Ingredient
  • No Wheat, Corn or Soy
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
  • No Animal By-Product Meal