Hover to Zoom
Abound® Grain Free Plaque Busters Adult Dog Treats
8 ctUPC: 0001111081337
Purchase Options
Product Details
Abound® The Grain Free Difference.
Grain free dog foods more closely mimic a dog's natural, ancestral diet. Abound® Grain Free recipes are rich in protein and feature easy-to-digest carbohydrates, with none of the grains that some dogs can find difficult to digest.
- Healthy Treats That Dogs Inherently Crave
- Natural Dog Treats
- Grain Free
- Plaque Busters-Helps fight Plaque Buildup as Your Dog Chews
- Adult Dogs and Puppies
- No Wheat, Corn Or Soy
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
- No Animal By-Products