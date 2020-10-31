Abound® Grain Free Plaque Busters Adult Dog Treats Perspective: front
Abound® Grain Free Plaque Busters Adult Dog Treats

8 ctUPC: 0001111081337
Product Details

Abound® The Grain Free Difference.

Grain free dog foods more closely mimic a dog's natural, ancestral diet. Abound® Grain Free recipes are rich in protein and feature easy-to-digest carbohydrates, with none of the grains that some dogs can find difficult to digest.

  • Healthy Treats That Dogs Inherently Crave
  • Natural Dog Treats
  • Grain Free
  • Plaque Busters-Helps fight Plaque Buildup as Your Dog Chews
  • Adult Dogs and Puppies
  • No Wheat, Corn Or Soy
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
  • No Animal By-Products