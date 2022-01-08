Abound® Grain Free Plaque Busters Dog Treats Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Abound® Grain Free Plaque Busters Dog Treats

8 ctUPC: 0001111081338
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

 

The Grain Free Difference.

Grain free dog foods more closely mimic a dog's natural, ancestral diet. Abound® Grain Free recipes are protein-rich and feature easy-to-digest carbohydrates, with none of the grains that some dogs find difficult to digest.

  • Healthy treats that dogs inherently crave
  • Helps fight plaque buildup as your dog chews
  • Adult dog & puppy
  • Helps promote healthy oral hygiene
  • Contains only 4 all-natural ingredients
  • North American sourced ingredients
  • No animal by-products