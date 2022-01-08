Hover to Zoom
Abound® Grain Free Plaque Busters Dog Treats
8 ctUPC: 0001111081338
Product Details
The Grain Free Difference.
Grain free dog foods more closely mimic a dog's natural, ancestral diet. Abound® Grain Free recipes are protein-rich and feature easy-to-digest carbohydrates, with none of the grains that some dogs find difficult to digest.
- Healthy treats that dogs inherently crave
- Helps fight plaque buildup as your dog chews
- Adult dog & puppy
- Helps promote healthy oral hygiene
- Contains only 4 all-natural ingredients
- North American sourced ingredients
- No animal by-products