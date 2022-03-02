Knowledge is Nutrition.Understanding the fundamental difference between food and nutrition is the key ingredient in our mission to create high-quality pet food. Working with a team of nutritionists and food scientists, Abound® dog foods were developed to go above and beyond standard pet foods. What makes Abound different is the natural, high-quality ingredients that go into our food, and that we prepare our food in a way that naturally delivers optimal nutrition for dogs.

Nutritional Guarantee:Abound Grain Free Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO dog food nutrient profiles for all life stages, including growth of large size dogs (70 lbs. or more as an adult).

The Grain Free DifferenceGrain Free dog foods more closely mimic a dog's natural ancestral diet. Abound Grain Free recipes are protein-rich and feature easy-to-digest carbohydrates, with none of the grains that some dogs can find difficult to digest.

