ABOUND® Grain Free Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Jerky Bites Dog Treats

12 ozUPC: 0001111081244
Product Details

Abound® Grain-Free recipes are protein-rich and feature easy-to-digest carbohydrates, with none of the grains that some dogs can find difficult to digest.

  • Natural dog treats with added vitamins, minerals, and other trace elements
  • Healthy food blends that dogs inherently crave
  • Real salmon is the #1 ingredient
  • No wheat, corn, or soy
  • No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
  • No animal byproduct meal
  • Adult dog & puppy