ABOUND® Grain Free Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Jerky Bites Dog Treats
12 ozUPC: 0001111081244
Product Details
Abound® Grain-Free recipes are protein-rich and feature easy-to-digest carbohydrates, with none of the grains that some dogs can find difficult to digest.
- Natural dog treats with added vitamins, minerals, and other trace elements
- Healthy food blends that dogs inherently crave
- Real salmon is the #1 ingredient
- No wheat, corn, or soy
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- No animal byproduct meal
- Adult dog & puppy