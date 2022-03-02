Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Abound® Small Breed Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
4 lbUPC: 0001111005128
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Knowledge is Nutrition
Understanding the fundamental difference between food and nutrition is the key ingredient in our mission to create high-quality pet food. Working with a team of nutritionists and food scientists, Abound® dog foods were developed to go above and beyond standard pet foods. What makes Abound different is the natural, high-quality ingredients that go into our food, and that we prepare our food in a way that naturally delivers optimal nutrition for dogs.
Abound Small Breed Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
- High-quality protein is always our first ingredient to help support healthy muscle development.
- Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids are integral to support a shiny coat and healthy skin.
- Wholesome whole grains like brown rice and oatmeal provide essential energy for a healthy and active life.
- Nutrient-rich garden veggies and antioxidant rich blueberries and cranberries are included for a complete and balanced diet for adult dogs.
- No wheat, corn, or soy
- No artificial colors or flavors
- No animal by-product meal