Abound Turkey Stew with Vegetables in Gravy Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth and maintenance. Savory cuts of turkey and chicken are stewed with tender peas and carrots, antioxidant-rich cranberries and blueberries for a meal your cat will crave. Because we care about your cat as much as you do, Abound only includes the best ingredients—no corn, no wheat, no soy, no animal by-product meal, and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.