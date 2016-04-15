Hover to Zoom
About Time Protein Pancake Mix Chocolate Chip
1.5 lbsUPC: 0083765431510
Purchase Options
Product Details
Be Creative with Your Breakfast!
- Add milk to the dry pancake mix instead of water. Try adding nuts, bananas, blueberries or any other of your favorites to the batter for added crunch and flavor!
- Don''t forget the toppings - our pancakes do taste amazing with original maple syrup, but you can also use honey, yogurt, agave, peanut butter or even chocolate!
- Want to see more creations? Stop by the website to get more recipes using this pancake mix, tips for baking with protein, product information, and more!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium920mg38%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar11g
Protein21g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oatmeal Flour , Whey Isolate ( Whey Isolate , Flavoring , Xanthan Gum , Stevia ) , Buttermilk , Flax , Chocolate Chips ( Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin ) , Vanilla ) , Cinnamon , Baking Powder , Salt , Baking Soda , Stevia .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Oats,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More