Ingredients

Gluten Free Oatmeal Flour , Whey Isolate ( Whey Isolate , Flavoring , Xanthan Gum , Stevia ) , Buttermilk , Flax , Chocolate Chips ( Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin ) , Vanilla ) , Cinnamon , Baking Powder , Salt , Baking Soda , Stevia .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Oats,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

