About Time Protein Pancake Mix Maple Syrup
1.5 lbsUPC: 0081457702016
Product Details
Be Creative with Your Breakfast!
- Add milk to the dry pancake mix instead of water. Try adding nuts, bananas, blueberries or any other of your favorites to the batter for added crunch and flavor!
- Don''t forget the toppings - our pancakes do taste amazing with original maple syrup, but you can also use honey, yogurt, agave, peanut butter or even chocolate!
- Want to see more creations? Stop by the website to get more recipes using this pancake mix, tips for baking with protein, product information, and more!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium636mg27%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar8g
Protein27g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate , Gluten Free Oat Flour , Buttermilk Powder , Flax Seed Powder , Natural Flavors , Baking Powder , Salt , Baking Soda , Xanthan Gum , Stevia .
Allergen Info
Contains Oats,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
