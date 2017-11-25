About Time Vegan Protein Brownie Mix Perspective: front
About Time Vegan Protein Brownie Mix

1.5 lbsUPC: 0081457702014
Be Creative with your brownies!

Mix nuts, peanut butter, or any other of your favorites to the brownie batter for added crunch and flavor! You can also sprinkle them on the top of the batter before baking.

This also makes a great mug cake! Mix 1/2 cup dry mix with 1/4 cup cold water and stir until blended. Microwave for 30 seconds and enjoy

Want to see more creations? Stop by the website to get more recipes using this brownie mix, tips for baking with protein, product information, and more!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium237mg10%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar6g
Protein6g
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oat Flour , Flax Seed Powder , Hemp Protein , Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter ) , Carob Powder , Natural Flavors , Cinnamon , Baking Powder , Salt , Stevia .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Oats. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
