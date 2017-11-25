About Time Vegan Protein Brownie Mix
Product Details
Be Creative with your brownies!
Mix nuts, peanut butter, or any other of your favorites to the brownie batter for added crunch and flavor! You can also sprinkle them on the top of the batter before baking.
This also makes a great mug cake! Mix 1/2 cup dry mix with 1/4 cup cold water and stir until blended. Microwave for 30 seconds and enjoy
Want to see more creations? Stop by the website to get more recipes using this brownie mix, tips for baking with protein, product information, and more!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oat Flour , Flax Seed Powder , Hemp Protein , Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter ) , Carob Powder , Natural Flavors , Cinnamon , Baking Powder , Salt , Stevia .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Oats. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
