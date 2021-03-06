Absolutely Gluten Free Chocolate & Cacao Nibs Raw Coconut Chews
Product Details
Absolutely Gluten Free Coconut Chews, comes in 2 different flavors. They are individually wrapped bites with delicious chocolate drizzle. They are Gluten free, all natural, and sulfite free. Absolutely Coconut Chews come in a stand up resealable pouch for ultimate freshness!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sulfite Free Coconut, Tapioca Syrup, Cacao Nibs, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter), Invert Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavoring, Himalayan
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More