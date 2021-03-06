Absolutely Gluten Free Chocolate & Cacao Nibs Raw Coconut Chews Perspective: front
Absolutely Gluten Free Chocolate & Cacao Nibs Raw Coconut Chews Perspective: back
Absolutely Gluten Free Chocolate & Cacao Nibs Raw Coconut Chews Perspective: left
Absolutely Gluten Free Chocolate & Cacao Nibs Raw Coconut Chews Perspective: right
Absolutely Gluten Free Chocolate & Cacao Nibs Raw Coconut Chews

5 ozUPC: 0007349018043
Product Details

Absolutely Gluten Free Coconut Chews, comes in 2 different flavors. They are individually wrapped bites with delicious chocolate drizzle. They are Gluten free, all natural, and sulfite free. Absolutely Coconut Chews come in a stand up resealable pouch for ultimate freshness!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein1g
Calcium2mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sulfite Free Coconut, Tapioca Syrup, Cacao Nibs, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter), Invert Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavoring, Himalayan

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

