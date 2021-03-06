Ingredients

Sulfite Free Coconut, Tapioca Syrup, Cacao Nibs, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter), Invert Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavoring, Himalayan

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More