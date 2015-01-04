Hover to Zoom
Absolutely® Gluten Free Cracked Pepper Crackers
4.4 ozUPC: 0007349018006
Purchase Options
Product Details
We start with all-natural, wholesome ingredients such as tapioca, potatoes and eggs instead of soy. For added taste we blend in cracked pepper, honey, salt and vinegar.Our delicious Gluten Free crackers are crispy and irresistible.
- Crispy and delicious
- Kosher
- Absolutely enjoy
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9pieces (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories65
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0.7g3.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium65mg2.71%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber0.3g1.2%
Sugar0.2g
Protein0.3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tapioca Starch, Water, Potato Starch, Potato Flakes, Palm Oil, Honey, Egg Yolks, Natural Vinegar, Black Pepper, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More